Delhi: Govt announces second round of class 10, 12 admissions

New Delhi: The Directorate of Education (DoE), Delhi, has announced a second opportunity for students seeking admission to Class 10 and Class 12 in Delhi government schools for the academic year 2025–26. This admission cycle will take place through the Common Admission Test (CAT-II), with the application process opening on July 9, 2025.

This round is specifically meant for students who reside in Delhi and were unable to apply during the earlier admission window. “Many parents have continued to approach the department for admissions. To accommodate them, a second round is being conducted,” a DoE official said.

Admissions under CAT-II apply only to regular government schools. Specialized institutions such as Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas (RPVV), Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE), and Schools of Excellence (SoE) are not included in this round.

The CAT-II exam is scheduled for August 2, 2025. Results will be declared on August 6 at 12 noon. The test will consist of multiple-choice questions and will assess students based on subjects relevant

to their class and stream.

For Class 10 applicants, the test will cover English, Hindi, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science, with each subject carrying 20 marks, totaling 100 marks.

For Class 12 admissions, the paper will vary depending on the student’s chosen stream, Science, Commerce, or Humanities. Commerce stream students, for instance, will be tested on English, Mathematics, and Economics. All candidates must select one language (English or Hindi) along with three core subjects from their stream. A minimum of 33% marks is required to qualify for admission.

This second chance offers relief to families who missed the first round and ensures wider access to government education in the capital. Students are advised to apply on time and prepare accordingly for the test.