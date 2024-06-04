Delhi govt announces closure of all Anganwadi centres till June 30

New Delhi: In response to the ongoing severe heat wave in the national capital, the Delhi government has announced the closure of all Anganwadi Centres from June 1 to June 30, 2024. This decision is aimed at safeguarding the health and well-being of vulnerable children and mothers who utilise these centres.



To mitigate the impact of the closures, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will implement doorstep delivery of Supplementary Nutrition Food items as Take Home Ration (THR). This initiative will ensure that the nutritional needs of children aged 3-6 years, who traditionally receive hot cooked meals at Anganwadi Centres, are met without them having to face the extreme heat.

Women and Child Development Minister, Kailash Gahlot, emphasised the importance of this measure. “The health and safety of our children and mothers are of utmost priority. Given the unprecedented heat wave conditions, it is imperative that we take proactive measures to protect them,” Gahlot stated. He further added, “The doorstep delivery of supplementary nutrition ensures that our beneficiaries continue to receive the necessary nutritional support without having to endure the extreme heat.”

Gahlot has instructed the Secretary of the Women and Child Development Department to ensure strict compliance with the order and to provide daily reports on the implementation.

Delhi boasts a network of 10,897 Anganwadi Centres, which offer a variety of services including supplementary nutrition, pre-schooling, non-formal education, health check-ups, immunisation, referral services, and nutritional education. These centres currently serve 6,43,760 beneficiaries, including 56,051 lactating mothers, 65,726 pregnant women, 3,61,712 children aged 6 months to 3 years, and 1,60,271 children aged 3 to 6 years.

The initiative to deliver supplementary nutrition directly to the homes of beneficiaries during the closure period is an extension of the existing service provided to lactating mothers, pregnant women, and children aged 6 months to 3 years.