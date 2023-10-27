Delhi govt aims to support at least 15,000 start-ups by 2030

New Delhi: In a bid to foster innovation and entrepreneurship, the Delhi government’s industries department has unveiled a comprehensive draft of its start-up policy.



The policy sets an ambitious target of nurturing and supporting the emergence of at least 15,000 start-ups in the region by the year 2030.

As per an official, the department recently submitted an action taken report on the matter, highlighting its dedication to promoting the start-up ecosystem in the Capital.

One of the core features of this policy is to provide start-ups with collateral-free loans, making it easier for aspiring entrepreneurs to access funding. Moreover, empanelled experts, including chartered accountants, will offer guidance and support to these budding businesses free of cost.

In addition to encouraging start-ups, the Delhi government is determined to support college students with entrepreneurial aspirations. The policy outlines provisions to assist students working on innovative business ideas.

An integral part of this initiative is the imminent launch of a dedicated start-up portal, which will be made available as soon as the policy is officially notified.

On another front, the Delhi government is embracing the digital age with the creation of the “Dilli Bazaar” portal, aimed at connecting a vast array of vendors with customers both in India and around the world.

The platform will initially feature 10,000 vendors, but the government’s ambition is to incorporate over 100,000 shops within the city onto the Dilli Bazaar portal within just six months of its launch. This platform offers businesses a 24/7 digital storefront to reach a global audience.

The Dilli Bazaar portal is set to provide a unique virtual experience for users, offering them the opportunity to explore Delhi’s renowned local markets. It seeks to offer a digital alternative for users to engage with iconic and local markets of the city, fostering growth and innovation in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Furthermore, the Delhi government is also focusing on developing Shahdara district, well-known for its bustling grain market, under the “District as Export Hub Scheme.”

This initiative aims to select and promote a unique product from each district within the region. By identifying products with significant export potential, the government intends to stimulate manufacturing and boost exports from urban areas.

“The start-up policy and the Dilli Bazaar portal are part of our government’s broader vision to transform Delhi into a hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth. With these initiatives, we aspires to provide a fertile ground for start-ups to flourish and to harness the potential of digital platforms for the benefit of its citizens and businesses,” an official from Delhi government stated.