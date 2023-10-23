Delhi govt aims to streamline issuance of ‘Divyang’ certificates

New Delhi: Delhi’s Social Welfare Minister, Raaj Kumar Anand, chaired a review meeting of the State Advisory Board for Persons with Disabilities, aimed at streamlining the issuance of ‘Divyang’ certificates and Unique Disability Identity (UDID) cards, on Sunday.



The minister emphasised the need to expedite the process of issuing these certificates, highlighting that there were pending cases and procedural complexities that needed to be addressed.

The meeting shed light on the challenges arising from a shortage of medical experts and logistics support, which has resulted in a significant backlog of cases.

Minister Anand assured that, ‘The government would provide the necessary logistics support to the hospitals facing these issues to clear the backlog.’ He also discussed guidelines for exploring options to relocate patients

in cases where hospitals lacked required specialists.

The Minister reaffirmed the Delhi government’s commitment to improving the lives of differently-abled individuals, stating, ‘Our mission is to create an environment that is accessible, convenient, and supportive for them. To achieve this, the health department will work towards expediting the issuance of UDID and ‘Divyang’ certificates, ensuring that the disability specialists are empanelled at hospitals without delay.’

‘The Kejriwal government is taking proactive steps to ensure that differently-abled individuals have access to the essential services and support they need. This includes streamlining the certification process and addressing the backlog in a timely manner,’ the minister added.

By making these services more efficient and accessible, the government aims to create a more

inclusive and disability-friendly environment for all residents

of Delhi.