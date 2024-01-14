Delhi govt again floats tender for electric scooters in Dwarka sub-city

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s transport department has once again floated a tender for deploying electric scooters in the Dwarka sub-city to strengthen last-mile connectivity in the area, officials said.

The government plans to deploy thousands of electric scooters at around 90 locations in Dwarka, they added.

“Bids floated for high speed and low speed scooters for first and last mile connectivity with bus stops and metro stations in Dwarka sub city,” Delhi Transport Commissioner Ashish Kundra said in a post on ‘X’ on Thursday. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told news agency that proposals have been invited from potential service providers for the deployment of high-speed e-scooters and low-speed e-scooters.

“This move is to encourage last-mile connectivity in Dwarka. Subsequently, we will implement it in other areas too. This is the second time that the tender is being floated,” he added. A senior transport department official said the bids have been floated for the second time since there were no bidders in the first round. A pre-bid meeting will be held later this month to understand the market. This time, the bid conditions have been modified.

He also said that this time, they have invited bids for electric scooters only and not cycles.