Delhi government’s WCD to roll out registration process for playschools

New Delhi: The Delhi government’s women and child development department (WCD), is set to roll out a registration process for playschools following directives from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).



As per the upcoming procedure, playschool operators must download a form from the department’s website, providing essential details about their organization, financial records, infrastructure, staff, and safety features.

The NCPCR emphasized the need for control and supervision over playschools, citing instances of non-compliance with established guidelines. The self-declaration and registration form, aligned with NCPCR’s regulatory guidelines, covers various aspects such as student demographics, classrooms, teacher-student ratios, hygiene facilities, fire safety measures, and more.

“The department of women and child development is going to start the registration process,” stated a Delhi government official, highlighting the significance of ensuring adherence to guidelines and preventing potential violations of child rights. Playschools

will also be required to furnish information about the academic and professional qualifications of teaching staff, their assigned classes, and date of appointment. Field

inspections by district officers will verify compliance with guidelines, with reports submitted to the head office for application approval or rejection.

The initiative aims to bring inclusiveness and uniformity to private educational institutions offering pre-school education, focusing on child rights protection and preventing abuse in the 3-6 age group.