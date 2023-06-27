Delhi government’s Mukyamantri Tirath Yatra scheme resumes

New Delhi: The Mukyamantri Tirath Yatra scheme recommenced on Monday as a special train departed from Safdarjung Railway Station, carrying 600 senior citizens to Dwarkadhish. Revenue minister Kailash Gahlot extended his wishes to the Yatris and praised Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visionary leadership for providing the spiritual opportunity. The scheme has seen a total of 70,000 beneficiaries so far.

The scheme has provided an opportunity for Delhi’s senior citizens to experience and enrich their spiritual lives, the minister said.

The Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojna was launched on July 12, 2019, offering free pilgrimage travel packages to senior citizens of Delhi. Each assembly constituency can accommodate 1,100 residents annually, with a cap of 77,000 yatris per year. The scheme covers routes to prominent destinations like Amritsar, Ajmer, Rameshwaram, Jagannath Puri, Vaishno Devi, and more. Eligible residents aged 60 years or above, regardless of their financial status, can apply for the scheme. An attendant above 21 years can accompany them. Applications can be submitted through the e-District portal of the Delhi Government. AC 3 Tier and AC 2X2 buses are provided for travel,

subject to availability, along with free AC accommodation whenever possible.