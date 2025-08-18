Delhi government warns Yamuna may cross danger mark

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday issued an advisory cautioning residents that the Yamuna River could rise above the danger mark within the next two days, raising the risk of a flood-like situation in the national capital.

According to the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the river is projected to breach the 206-metre danger level by around 2 a.m. on August 19. Officials said that the situation is being “closely monitored” and all relevant departments have been instructed to remain on high alert and take preventive measures.

“Incessant rainfall over the past several days has pushed up the water level in the Yamuna. The administration has directed concerned agencies to remain fully prepared to tackle any possible emergency,” a senior official said.

One of the major contributors to the swelling river is the release of water from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana. Authorities confirmed that for the first time this monsoon season, all 18 gates of the barrage were opened, leading to the discharge of 1.16 lakh cusecs of water. Typically, it takes about 48 to 50 hours for the released water to reach Delhi.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana has aggravated the situation in the region. The Som River in Yamunanagar district of Haryana was in spate on Sunday, with floodwaters breaching embankments in villages such as Paniwala, triggering fears of inundation. In Dhanaura village, the river was seen flowing above a key bridge that connects Haryana’s Ranjitpur with parts of Himachal Pradesh, disrupting local connectivity.

Other districts in Haryana, including Panchkula, Kurukshetra, and Ambala, also reported heavy rainfall, adding to flood risks. In Chandigarh, the water level at Sukhna Lake approached the danger mark. To prevent overflow, authorities opened one of the lake’s three floodgates, releasing excess water through the Sukhna Choh stream after issuing warnings to nearby residents. Officials noted that the floodgates are normally operated once the water level reaches 1,163 feet, which marks the danger threshold.

With more rainfall forecast in the coming days, authorities in Delhi and neighbouring states are bracing for heightened risks and have urged people in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant.