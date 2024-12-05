Delhi government unveils 25 more charging stns to power EV growth

NEW DELHI: Delhi continues to strengthen its position as India’s Electric Vehicle (EV) capital with the inauguration of 25 new low-cost EV charging stations. Chief Minister Atishi, accompanied by former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, unveiled the new facilities in Mayur Vihar Phase-1. This addition brings the total number of EV charging stations in the city to 78, furthering Delhi’s commitment to a cleaner, more sustainable future.

During the inauguration, Sisodia referred to the new charging stations as “power banks of modern Delhi.” He elaborated, “These charging stations, which we are calling power banks, might appear small with just two power plugs, but they lay the foundation for a modern Delhi.” Sisodia reflected on the government’s vision since 2020, when the EV policy was launched. “We dreamed of a gradual transition where a significant percentage of newly purchased vehicles in Delhi would be electric. For this, we created policies, brought in the best minds, and set up a team to execute this vision,” he explained.

Sisodia highlighted the progress made, stating, “Today, 12% of newly registered vehicles in Delhi are electric. Every time someone buys an electric vehicle, they contribute to cleaner air and a better future for their children.” He also praised the educated leadership in Delhi for its role in these advancements, noting, “The advantage of having educated leadership is evident, educated leaders work with competent teams.” Chief Minister Atishi echoed Sisodia’s sentiments, emphasizing the city’s comprehensive approach. “While many governments announce policies, they often fail to consider their implementation on the ground,” Atishi remarked. Under Arvind Kejriwal’s guidance, she noted, the Delhi government has not only subsidized EVs but also ensured robust charging infrastructure, making it “the nation’s best.”

Atishi pointed out that Delhi now has over 2,400 charging points, where EVs can be charged at the lowest rates in the country. “This robust infrastructure is why 12 per cent of all newly registered vehicles in Delhi are electric,” she said. She also highlighted the city’s growing electric bus fleet, soon to be the largest globally, with 150 new electric mohalla buses set to launch soon.

Atishi concluded by praising Kejriwal’s visionary leadership, stating, “The day is not far when, like Delhi’s education model, the city’s EV model will be recognised worldwide.” She expressed confidence that Delhi’s EV revolution would inspire other cities, stating, “Delhi’s exceptional EV policy has led to the highest number of EV registrations in the country.”