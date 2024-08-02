Delhi government to roll out online pension portal

New Delhi: In a recent development, the Delhi government is set to introduce a new online pension processing system named ‘Bhavishya,’ on October 1, designed to eliminate the need for physical visits to government offices throughout the pension approval process. The initiative is part of a broader effort to modernize administrative procedures and enhance efficiency for pensioners.



According to an order issued by the Administrative Reforms (AR) department on Monday, the ‘Bhavishya’ system will become mandatory for all pension-related transactions in Delhi government offices.

The order specifies that from October 1, 2024, the Bhavishya module will be the only platform used for processing pension cases in all government offices. The Pay and Accounts Offices will handle these cases through the pension module integrated with the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) and Bhavishya.

This decision follows a successful 10-month pilot program that began in October of the previous year.

The pilot, which tested the system in select government offices, demonstrated the effectiveness of ‘Bhavishya’ in managing pension applications and payments. The order confirms that “Bhavishya was initially rolled out as a pilot project in Delhi government offices, where it has been functioning successfully.”

Previously, pension processing involved manual procedures that required pensioners to visit offices in person, often resulting in delays. The new digital system is expected to streamline these processes.

“As the pilot phase is completed successfully, we are now ready to implement ‘Bhavishya’ across all departments.

The goal is to ensure that pension payments are made promptly and that the Pension Payment Order is delivered to retirees on the day they retire,” an official explained.

‘Bhavishya’ will enable online tracking of pension applications, allowing both pensioners and administrative staff to monitor the status of pension sanctions and payments.

The system will provide updates via SMS and email, ensuring that all parties are informed of the progress at each step.

This new initiative is anticipated to greatly reduce the administrative burden on both pensioners and government staff, marking a significant improvement in the efficiency of pension disbursement in Delhi.