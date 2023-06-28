Delhi government to organise Rozgar Mela

New Delhi: Delhi government will organise a Rozgar Mela and establish 20 new employment centres to provide career counselling to the youth, according to an official statement.



Labour and Employment minister Raaj Kumar Anand held a meeting with the vice-chancellor of the Labour Department and the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) to discuss the organisation of the employment fair or ‘Rozgar Mela’.

During this meeting, it was decided that the Delhi government will organise a large-scale employment fair to provide better employment opportunities to the youth, an official statement said.

At the Rozgar Mela, the youth will be counselled by experts and will learn about the field for which they have potential and aptitude.

The DSEU vice chancellor shared in the meeting that with the help of the employment centres, more than 2,000 youths in Delhi have already benefited so far.

Till now, three such employment centres are operating in Delhi. In the meeting, the minister instructed DSEU to submit a proposal to increase the number of employment centres to 20.