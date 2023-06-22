Delhi government to launch Cloud Kitchen Scheme

The Delhi government is set to launch the Cloud Kitchen Scheme which will benefit approximately 20,000 cloud kitchens and the four lakh individuals employed in these establishments.

During the review meeting on Wednesday, the proposal and outline for the scheme were discussed which was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Before finalising the scheme, the Delhi government will seek suggestions from citizens and entrepreneurs associated with cloud kitchens after which the cloud kitchen policy will be implemented.

Kejriwal said that a scheme will be introduced to regulate independent food outlets (cloud kitchens) and create sufficient employment opportunities in the sector. The implementation of the scheme will provide legal recognition to cloud kitchens operating in Delhi, eliminating the hassle of obtaining licenses from various government departments. Business owners and startups will be able to apply for all types of licenses through a single portal established by the Delhi government. The government will give legal recognition to cloud kitchens operating in the city.

Often, people order food through mobile apps like Zomato, Swiggy, or others, without realizing that such food is predominantly prepared in small-scale cloud kitchens. Those running these cloud kitchens have to apply for licenses from multiple government agencies such as MCD, Police, Fire, and DDA. However, the Delhi government is now introducing the Cloud Kitchen Scheme to provide legal recognition and simplify the lives of entrepreneurs.