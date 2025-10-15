Delhi government to fast-track Ayushman Bharat implementation

New Delhi: The Delhi government will soon engage an agency which will provide support for the speedy

implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the national capital.

According to officials, the agency will be responsible for setting up state-level offices and deployment of staff, providing preauthorisation of procedures under the scheme.

“It will provide support to the State Health Authority about beneficiaries availing the scheme, claims processing and management.

“The agency will also be responsible for audit compliance, anti-fraud activities and supporting the local authorities in monitoring and evaluation related activities of scheme implementation,” said an official. It will also be involved in call centre management and solving queries.

The government has floated a request for proposal, seeking bids from agencies providing such services.

According to officials, there are 6,54,041 eligible AB-PM-JAY Beneficiary Family Units and 6.08 lakh senior citizens under the Vay Vandana Scheme in Delhi.