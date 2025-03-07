Delhi government to establish Jan Aushadhi Kendras across city

New Delhi: On the occasion of Jan Aushadhi Diwas, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the national capital under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. The move aims to provide affordable medicines to Delhi residents, particularly benefiting economically weaker sections.

During her visit to the Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Ashok Vihar, CM Rekha Gupta stated that previous administrations had failed to implement this initiative, depriving citizens of its advantages. She emphasised the affordability of these medical stores, which offer high-quality medicines at 50-70 per cent lower prices than branded alternatives. Some medicines will even be available at discounts of up to 90 per cent, she said.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister criticised the former government’s inaction regarding the PMBJP scheme. “The government before us did not implement the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. Maybe because the word ‘Pradhan Mantri’ was attached to the name of this public welfare scheme,” she remarked. She assured Delhiites that her administration would rectify this lapse by ensuring that every resident gets access to affordable and essential medicines. “We will follow the decision of the High Court, which says that there should be a Janaushadhi Kendra within 500 meters of every hospital,” she added.