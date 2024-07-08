Delhi government to construct 4.5 km long drain between Najafgarh & Mundka Haat

New Delhi: In a significant move to tackle the persistent issue of waterlogging in the Kirari area, the Kejriwal government has announced the construction of a 4.5 km long drain between Mundka Haat Station and Najafgarh Supplementary Drain. This decision comes in response to the recurring complaints of severe waterlogging during the rainy season, which has caused considerable distress to residents of Kirari.

The new drain is expected to provide much-needed relief to the area by ensuring rapid water drainage even during heavy rains.

“The construction of the 4.5 km long main drain will allow water to drain out quickly even during heavy rains, providing relief to many colonies in the Kirari Assembly,” stated a government spokesperson.

The persistent overflow of drains during heavy rains has been a major concern for the residents, leading to prolonged waterlogging. The new

drainage system aims to address this issue by connecting the outfall of colony drains to the newly constructed main drain, thereby facilitating faster water drainage.

“The people were worried about this problem. Taking cognizance of this, the Kejriwal government has decided to construct a 4.5 km long main drain,” the spokesperson added. This proactive step is expected to mitigate the severe waterlogging that has plagued the area for years.

The drain will be constructed along the railway line, and in this regard, the Public Works Department (PWD) of the Delhi Government will soon sign a Memorandum

of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Railways. Minister Atishi has already given approval for the MoU, paving the way for the commencement of the project.

Highlighting the significance of this development, the spokesperson noted, “After the construction of the drain, the outfall of the colonies’ drains will be connected with this big drain. During the rainy season, water will be able to drain out quickly from the colonies.”

The initiative marks a significant step towards improving the infrastructure in Kirari and enhancing the quality of life for its residents. As the PWD and Indian Railways prepare to finalise the MoU, residents of Kirari can look forward to a future where heavy rains

no longer bring the dread of waterlogged streets and disrupted daily life.