Delhi government to conduct audit of roads near schools to assess safety

New Delhi: In a proactive measure aimed at bolstering child safety, the Delhi government plans to conduct a thorough audit of roads near schools to assess safety standards and formulate a comprehensive plan to create safer environments for children.



A senior government official revealed that the initiative aims to establish safe school zones, with 11 sites, encompassing 25 schools, earmarked for assessment and improvement this year.

The initiative includes equipping schools with safety kits and training sessions conducted by traffic police in collaboration with the transport department. Detailed site drawings will facilitate a comprehensive safety

assessment of the areas surrounding schools, ensuring a meticulous approach to enhancing road safety.

According to the transport department’s blueprint, the initiative will be a collaborative effort, culminating in the unveiling of Delhi’s inaugural student-friendly street through an exhibition. The analysis of crash reports and accident patterns near schools will provide crucial insights into understanding road safety challenges over the years.

An official emphasized the importance of engaging with schools through roundtable discussions, particularly focusing on the establishment of Road Safety Clubs and sharing best practices from model school zone activities. The entire process will be spearheaded by the transport department in consultation with the departments of education, Public Works Department (PWD), and traffic police.

The safety assessment will encompass various parameters, including the volume of traffic near schools, distinguishing between main roads and internal ones. Based on the findings, safety clubs will be established within schools to collaborate with the government in ensuring pedestrian safety for children.

The audit process will entail data collection, design collaboration, project implementation, district road safety committee meetings, and analysing the travel and heat impact of schools. These measures underscore the government’s commitment to prioritizing child safety and mitigating the risks associated with road accidents. Delhi’s alarming statistics on road crashes have prompted urgent action, with the city reporting the highest number of deaths due to crashes among cities with a population exceeding one million in 2022. The surge in road crashes, with a notable 18% increase from 2021 to 2023, underscores the pressing need for proactive measures to address road safety concerns.

As part of the initiative, the transport department plans to establish traffic parks, tracks, and safe zones within schools to curb issues such as underage driving and riding. An official emphasized, “The focus of this exercise is not only to enhance road safety but also to tackle challenges such as underage driving, ensuring a safer environment for all.”

The safety audit initiative represents a crucial step towards creating safer road environments and fostering a culture of responsible

driving, ultimately safeguarding the well-being of Delhi’s school children.