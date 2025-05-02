Delhi government to add 53 CATS ambulances

New Delhi: In a significant step to enhance the national Capital’s emergency healthcare infrastructure, the Delhi Government has announced plans to expand its Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) fleet by adding 53 new ambulances. This decision aims to tackle the increasing demand for prompt medical response and reduce the current delays in ambulance arrival times.

The Health Department has initiated the process of hiring these ambulances on a rental basis from private service providers. Tenders have been floated, inviting private operators to supply ambulances along with trained drivers and paramedics. Officials confirmed that the new fleet will be equipped with Basic Life Support (BLS) systems and 24 essential medical tools such as oxygen cylinders, nebulizers, pulse oximeters, oxygen flow meters, and suction machines. These ambulances are expected to hit the roads within the next three months, offering a much-needed boost to the city’s emergency response network. Once operational, Delhi’s CATS fleet will grow from 266 to 319 ambulances. This includes a significant increase in BLS ambulances, which will rise from 129 to 213, and Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, which will increase to 53.

Currently, the CATS network comprises 137 government-owned ambulances, eight ALS and 129 BLS. In addition, the government contracts 140 ambulances from private vendors, of which 50 are ALS units. With the new additions, a greater balance between life-saving resources and rapid accessibility is expected.

The expansion comes amid concerns about sluggish emergency response times. A report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) recently highlighted that the average time for ambulances to reach patients has grown from 15 to 17 minutes since September 2022. Officials are hopeful that the increase in fleet size will ease this burden and ensure quicker medical attention, especially during critical situations.

The government’s move reflects a broader commitment to improving public health infrastructure and ensuring that no life is lost due to delays in medical assistance.