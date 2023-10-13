Delhi government schools to host mega Parent-Teacher Meeting for all classes

New Delhi: In a concerted effort to enhance the educational experience of students and foster collaborative communication between parents and teachers, Delhi government schools are set to host a mega Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) for all classes on October 13 and 14.



The Department of Education (DoE) in a circular emphasised the significance of the partnership between parents and teachers in a student’s overall development, underscoring the essential role of PTMs. “The PTM provides a vital platform for parents and teachers to interact and contribute to the academic growth of students.”

The mega PTM spans two consecutive days, offering parents and guardians the flexibility to attend on either day, thereby ensuring more significant participation.

The circular also highlights the involvement of the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), which seeks to gather parents’ feedback concerning school and teaching-learning activities. The feedback will be utilised by SCERT, an academic authority, to adapt teaching-learning methodologies as needed or collaborate with the DoE to take appropriate actions.”

In preparation for the mega PTM, the DoE sets forth guidelines for government school heads to facilitate a seamless experience for parents and teachers. These guidelines include timely communication through students’ diaries or SMS, extending a warm welcome to parents, sharing students’ latest reading and numeracy levels for classes up to 8, discussing performance in Mid-Term Examinations, and motivating parents to provide a conducive atmosphere and moral support for upcoming tests and examinations.

The DoE further directs teachers to obtain parents’ signatures as proof of attendance and to compile a list of students whose parents did not attend the PTM. School heads will ensure that these parents are invited for a later visit through SMS, phone calls, letters, etc.

“Feedback from parents and guardians will be meticulously noted by class and subject teachers and communicated to the School Head for actionable insights to enhance students’ academic progress. Moreover, class teachers will maintain updated records of parents’ mobile numbers for continuous communication,” it added.

Before the PTM, school heads have also been advised to conduct staff meetings to inform teaching staff about the main issues to discuss with parents. After each PTM, school heads will send the attendance details to the respective

Deputy Director of Education (Zone).

A DoE official emphasised the significance of the Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting, stating, “The Mega Parent-Teacher Meeting serves as an indispensable platform for parents and teachers to collaborate and contribute to students’ academic growth. This year’s unique two-day format aims to enhance participation and engagement. We are also excited to work alongside the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) to gather valuable feedback from parents and adapt our teaching-learning methods as needed.”