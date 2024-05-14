Delhi government schools surpass national average

NEW DELHI: In a remarkable feat of academic excellence, Delhi government schools have once again outperformed expectations in the CBSE 12th board exams, achieving an impressive 96.99 per cent pass rate, surpassing the national average of 87.98 per cent.

Similarly, in the CBSE 10th board exams, the schools under the leadership of the Kejriwal government achieved a commendable 94.2 per cent pass rate, reflecting an 8.36 per cent improvement from the previous year. These outstanding results underscore the effective educational reforms spearheaded by the Kejriwal administration, solidifying the capital’s reputation for providing quality education.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to express his joy, celebrating the achievement of Delhi government schools in surpassing both their own performance from the previous year and the CBSE national average. He extended congratulations to students, teachers, parents, and the entire Education Department.

Echoing the sentiment, Delhi’s Education Minister Atishi lauded the relentless efforts of students, teachers, and parents, emphasising that Delhi’s education model continues to lead the way for the nation.

She highlighted the increasing trust of parents in Delhi government schools, attributing it to ongoing improvements under the leadership of CM Kejriwal.

Addressing students who did not clear the exams, Atishi encouraged them not to be disheartened but to persevere and work harder.

In the 12th board exams, 151,429 students from Delhi government schools appeared, out of which 146,885 cleared the exam, marking a 5.4 per cent increase from the previous year.

Notably, 307 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate, more than double the number from the previous year. Additionally, 863 schools recorded a pass rate of over 90 percent.

In the 10th board exams, the pass rate for Delhi government schools stood at 94.2 per cent, reflecting an improvement of 8.36 per cent from the previous year. These schools outperformed government schools nationwide, with a pass rate of 86.72 per cent. Out of 164,996 students who appeared, 155,442 passed, with 9,449 students receiving compartments.

This year, 327 schools achieved a 100 per cent pass rate in the 10th board exams, compared to 124 schools the previous year.

Moreover, 843 schools recorded pass rates of over 90 per cent, compared to 528 schools last year. agencies