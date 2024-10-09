Delhi government school students set to get dual vocational training in Germany

New Delhi: In a significant advancement for education in the Capital, students from Delhi government schools are set to participate in Germany’s esteemed dual vocational training programme. This initiative, forged through a partnership with the Goethe Institute and leading German industries, offers an exceptional opportunity for students to acquire advanced technical skills and gain invaluable work experience abroad.



The announcement was made during an orientation program held at Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya in West Vinod Nagar, attended by former Delhi Education minister Manish Sisodia, along with representatives from the German Federal Employment Agency and the Goethe Institute. The first batch, comprising approximately 30-40 students, is slated to join the ‘APAL’ project in 2025, marking a pioneering step in the realm of vocational education for Delhi’s youth.

Expressing his pride in this initiative, Sisodia remarked, “I feel proud that the initiative we took two years ago in partnership with the German Embassy has reached the stage where German industry is willing to invite our students.”

He emphasised his hopes for the students, stating, “My expectation from our children is to go there, learn new technology, gain work experience and come back to India to serve their country.” The dual vocational training program spans 3.5 years and aligns with the German industry’s standards. It aims to prepare students not only for immediate employment but also for significant contributions to India’s economic growth upon their return. Sisodia highlighted that this program reflects the vision of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for an educational transformation in Delhi, which aims to set new benchmarks in quality and opportunity.

The collaboration began two years ago when the Delhi Government’s Education Department and the Goethe Institute signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce the German language in select schools. Currently, German is taught in 30 schools across the city, with around 4,500 students enrolled.