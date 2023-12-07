Delhi government report shows decline in sex ratio, rise in birth rate in 2022

New Delhi: The sex ratio in the national Capital dropped to 929 in 2022 from 932 a year back, according to a report published by the Delhi government.



The ‘Annual report on registration of births and deaths in Delhi, 2022’ showed that the birth rate in Delhi increased to 14.24 per thousand of population during 2022 from 13.13 in 2021. The death rate declined to 6.07 per cent in 2022 from 8.28 per cent in 2021.

It also revealed a significant jump in the average number of births per day in Delhi i.e. up from 745 in 2021 to 823 in 2022. The sex ratio declined to 929 per thousand males in 2022 from 932 in 2021, the report said.

The report said 1,55,670 (51.83 per cent) of the total births registered were males and 1,44,581 (48.14 per cent) were females and 99 (0.03 per cent) belonged to the “others” category. Out of the total births, 2,82,389 (94.02 per cent) were institutional — 1,86,905 (66.19 per cent) of them in government hospitals — and 17,961 (5.98 per cent) were domiciliary in nature.

A majority of births (89.15 per cent) were in urban areas while births in rural areas accounted for 10.85

per cent of the total, the report said.

An analysis of age-group of mothers at the time of delivery showed that 37.52 per cent were in the 25-29 age bracket while 30.55 per cent were in the 20-24 age group, the report stated. Also, in 29.71 per cent cases, the age of the mother was more than 29 years. The report shows that 2.23 per cent women had deliveries when they were 19 years or younger.

In the case of domiciliary births, a majority of births (60.62 per cent) occurred with the assistance of relatives and others while only 13 per cent cases were where a doctor, nurse or a trained mid-wife was present.

There were 25.58 per cent births with an untrained mid-wife in attendance, the

report stated. The report also highlights a slight rise

in infant and maternal mortality rates in 2022. With agency inputs