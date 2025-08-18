Delhi government promises smooth and safe festival celebrations

New Delhi: The Delhi Government has pledged to make upcoming festivals in the capital city more convenient and safe for devotees, ensuring that celebrations are conducted with grandeur and tradition. Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST/OBC Welfare, Cooperation and Elections, Ravinder Indraj Singh, said that the government’s priority is to provide seamless arrangements for religious gatherings, building on the successful organization of the Kanwar Yatra and the recent Shri Krishna Janmashtami festivities.

“The convenience of devotees is the government’s priority. After the historic Kanwar Yatra and the grand celebration of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, we are now preparing for Ramleela performances and Dussehra, which will also be organised on a large scale,” said Singh. He commended the residents and local youth who volunteered to support event management, describing their contribution as “invaluable to the success of the celebrations.”

On the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmotsav in Bawana Assembly constituency, the minister offered prayers and celebrated alongside devotees. He attended programs organized at Shri Krishna Seva Braj Mandal in Ishwar Colony and Shri Guru Kripa Vatika, where he encouraged residents and participated in cultural and religious events.

Minister Singh said CM Rekha Gupta directed authorities to ensure security, traffic control, sanitation, and medical readiness during festivals, stressing the government’s commitment to heritage, modern facilities, and hassle-free celebrations.