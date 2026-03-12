Delhi government plans new specialised medical courses at GTB and SGM hosps

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to introduce two new specialised medical training programmes at major government hospitals in the capital, a move aimed at strengthening both medical education and specialised healthcare services.



According to officials, the proposed courses include a Gynecological Oncology Fellowship at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital and a Diplomate of National Board (DNB) Primary Course in Family Medicine at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

The fellowship programme at GTB Hospital will focus on training doctors in the diagnosis and treatment of gynecological cancers. The course is proposed to be conducted under the aegis of the Association of Gynecologic Oncologists of India with one seat initially. Experts say such specialised training is becoming increasingly important as tertiary hospitals deal with a growing number of complex cancer cases.

Meanwhile, the government has proposed starting a DNB Primary course in Family Medicine with four post-MBBS seats at Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. The programme will be launched after the required accreditation from the National Board of Examinations.

Family medicine specialists play a key role in strengthening primary healthcare systems by providing comprehensive and continuous medical care to families and communities. Officials believe the new programme will help improve the availability of trained doctors in this field.

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to strengthening the healthcare ecosystem in the city.

“Expanding specialised training programmes in our government hospitals will help build a stronger healthcare workforce while improving access to quality medical services for the people of Delhi,” the minister said.

He added that these initiatives would also enhance opportunities for young medical graduates to receive advanced clinical training within government institutions.

“These initiatives will strengthen specialised healthcare services in Delhi while creating more opportunities for medical training,” Singh said.

Officials said the proposals have been reviewed by an expert committee headed by the Director Principal of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Medical College and are being processed for approval in accordance with established procedures.