Delhi government plans mental maths training for school heads

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is organising a one-day training programme for heads of schools of the Directorate of Education (DoE) and government-aided schools, in an effort to improve mathematics teaching and promote mental agility among students.

Titled ‘Statagem and Tricks for Maths’, the programme aims to equip school leaders with conceptual understanding and practical strategies in mental mathematics, according to a circular issued by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The training will be conducted across various zones in Delhi from July 14 to July 30.

According to the circular, the training is designed to achieve three key objectives -- integrating mental maths in weekly lesson plans, enhancing understanding of mental maths concepts among school heads, and strengthening instructional leadership in mathematics.

“Empowering HOS with quick, accurate, and logical problem-solving techniques will enable them to support their teachers more effectively in classrooms,” it read.

The programme also aims to ensure that schools schedule regular mental maths periods within their timetables, allowing students to practice essential strategies frequently.

Zone-wise sessions will be held on allocated dates across regions including south east (July 14), north east (July 15 and 21), south west (July 16 and 17), north west (July 22, 25, 28 and 29), and central Delhi (July 24 and 30), among others.