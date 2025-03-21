Delhi government orders takeover of UCMS from DU after HC verdict

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the takeover of the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) from the Delhi University following a ruling by the high court.

Located in the Dilshad Garden area here, the UCMS was established in 1971 as a constituent college of the DU. It offers various medical and paramedical courses. The Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital is the associated teaching hospital with 1,526 beds.

Delhi’s health and family welfare department issued an order on March 18 formalising the transfer, stating that all assets, staff and financial control of the UCMS will now be under the city government.

The decision follows a long-pending request from the Delhi government. The order notes that while approving the takeover, the lieutenant governor had remarked, “This is a long-pending request of the Delhi government. Though there are issues related to taking over on the ‘as is where is’ basis, creation of posts, funding

etc., these will have to be addressed. However, as long as there are no legal impediments, I approve the proposal in view of its importance for the hospital and for Delhi.”

The legal battle over the takeover was going on since 2016, when the UCMS Teachers’ Association and Karamchari Union challenged it in the

Delhi High Court.