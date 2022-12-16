Delhi government orders relocation of beggars from Kashmere Gate ISBT

New Delhi: In view of the G-20 Summit, the city government has issued directions to remove and relocate beggars from the Hanuman Mandir area near the Kashmere Gate ISBT to night shelters of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, according to an official order issued on Thursday. Delhi's Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the summit which will be held in September 2023.



A four-member committee, under the chief engineer of DUSIB, has been constituted to coordinate with government agencies, including deputy commissioner of police of the district concerned, and prepare an action plan by Tuesday "for shifting these beggars in night shelters located at Dwarka and other places where spaces are available".

"(The) CM has directed that beggars around Hanuman Mandir near ISBT should be removed and relocated in the night shelters of DUSIB. This exercise is necessitated keeping in view the meetings of the G-20 summit," an order issued by DUSIB CEO K Mahesh said.

It said that under the Bombay Prevention of Begging Act, 1959, which has been extended to Delhi, it is the mandate of the Social Welfare Department to prevent begging and formulate schemes for the welfare of "beggars". "However, as directed by the chief minister, DUSIB along with the Social Welfare Department shall take necessary action in the matter," the order read.