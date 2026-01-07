Delhi government orders real-time data on child care

New Delhi: The Delhi government has directed all district child protection units and allied agencies to ensure accurate, complete and real-time updation of data on adoption, foster care, sponsorship, institutional and non-institutional care, child helpline services and missing children on the Mission Vatsalya portal.

In an advisory issued by the Department of Women and Child Development (DWCD), officers and institutions have been directed to promptly strengthen reporting across all components under Mission Vatsalya — a centrally sponsored flagship scheme aimed at ensuring the care, protection, rehabilitation and overall well-being of children.

The portal serves as the primary platform for monitoring child-related interventions and is used for policy formulation, review meetings and reporting to the Centre.

According to the advisory, a recent review of the portal data for Delhi revealed variations in district-wise reporting, instances of nil or under-reporting under certain components, delays in data updation and the need for stronger coordination among agencies.

The department has asked district officers to devote special focus to family-based care models such as sponsorship, foster care and adoption, and ensure that all such interventions are promptly reflected on the portal.

“Districts reporting zero cases under components like foster care and aftercare have been directed to critically examine the reasons and document them for review,” it stated.

The advisory also emphasised regular coordination among district child protection units, childcare institutions, specialised adoption agencies, open shelters, child helpline agencies, the police and child welfare committees to ensure that field-level action matches portal data.

Data related to child helpline services and missing and found children must be periodically cross-verified with concerned agencies to maintain accuracy and uniformity, it said.

Weekly and monthly reports highlighting key updates, variations, gaps and corrective measures will be submitted to senior officials, while district child protection officers will be personally responsible for the validation and completeness of data entries, the advisory read.

The district child protection unit (HQ) and the State Child Protection Society have been tasked with providing technical guidance and supporting districts in addressing operational or system-related challenges, it said.

As per the advisory, the director of the DWCD will oversee the implementation of these directions, with periodic departmental reviews and corrective action in cases of non-compliance, delayed reporting or data discrepancies.

The department emphasised that timely and credible data reporting is essential for safeguarding child rights and achieving the objectives of Mission Vatsalya.