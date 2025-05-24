Delhi government mulls new multi-storey fire dept building

New Delhi: The Delhi government is planning to construct a new multi-storey building for the fire department and earn revenue through its commercial use under the PPP model, officials said on Friday

The two-storey Delhi Fire Services building, located on Barakhamba Road, was inaugurated in the 1960s.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her budget speech, announced the upgradation of the existing fire station headquarters to a multi-storey building.

“The Delhi Fire Services, on a normal day, attends to nearly 200 calls and the numbers soar during summers or festivals. The government is planning to have a building that will house different units of the Delhi Fire Services as well as have some floors for commercial purposes,”

said an official.

There are plans to build the structure at a “no cost to government” model and meetings are being held to deliberate on this.

“The Delhi Fire Services (building) is located at a prime location and, if the building is semi-commercial, it will generate huge revenue for the

government. The building design will be iconic and state-of-the-art,” he said.

The government also has plans to host a global tendering competition to choose

the best architect for designing the building.

“We want the best of minds to work on plans. We will have a competition to choose the firm that will work on designing the building,” the official said.