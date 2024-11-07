Delhi government forms 58 inspection teams to monitor industrial units

New Delhi: Amid the rising pollution levels in the national Capital, Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday announced the formation of 58 inspection teams

to monitor industrial units across the city and ensure they comply with environmental regulations.

The teams will comprise officials of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), according to a statement issued by the minister’s office.

“The 58 inspection teams will regularly check industrial units to ensure compliance with environmental regulations, and reports will be submitted to the environment department. These teams are authorised to take action against any violations,” Rai said in the statement.

According to the minister, 1,901 industrial units have already switched to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) as part of efforts to reduce pollution from industrial operations in Delhi.

The remaining units are required to use only approved fuels, and failure to comply with environmental standards will result in penalties, he added.

The 21-point Winter Action Plan, which was announced on September 25, has a strong emphasis on industrial pollution control and waste management, and to support this initiative, 191 patrol teams have been deployed to oversee the proper disposal of industrial waste, the statement said.