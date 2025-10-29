Delhi government faces backlash over closure of 121 mohalla clinics

New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered the closure of 121 mohalla clinics located within one kilometre of existing health facilities, prompting outrage among healthcare workers and residents. The Mohalla Clinic Staff Union has filed an interim Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Delhi High Court, challenging the move and warning that nearly 2,000 staff members, including doctors, pharmacists, and support workers, could lose their jobs.

The directive, issued by the State Programme Officer for Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs), stated that the closures were approved by the “competent authority” following directions from the health secretary. It also instructed the clinics to submit detailed inventories of their furniture, medicines, medical equipment, and other assets. Health Minister Pankaj Singh defended the decision, saying it was part of a broader plan to transition from mohalla clinics to the new Arogya Mandir model. “We are restructuring the primary health network. The porta cabins are being phased out as we plan to establish about 100 new Arogya Mandirs in the coming months,” he said.

However, on-ground visits to some of the clinics revealed strong community dependence on these facilities.

