Delhi government eyes facelift for areas with Commonwealth Games-era street furniture

New Delhi: In a bid to modernize and enhance the city’s public spaces, the Delhi government is set to upgrade street furniture across several prominent areas, replacing outdated infrastructure installed during the 2010 Commonwealth Games. The move comes as part of a broader urban renewal push under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s vision of a “triple-engine” governance model aimed at delivering visible changes in civic aesthetics and public amenities.

The initiative will focus on five key clusters that encompass areas around former Commonwealth Games venues, including Delhi University, Games Village, Yamuna Sports Complex, RK Khanna Tennis Complex, Siri Fort Sports Complex, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range, Noida Link Road, and major stretches along the Ring Road.

The Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC), acting on behalf of the Public Works Department (PWD), has floated tenders inviting private concessionaires to take charge of both maintaining the existing furniture and installing new units. The list of items to be upgraded includes police booths, traffic kiosks, public toilets, benches, dustbins, vending kiosks, information panels, tree guards and auto prepaid booths.

As per official documents, the selected bidder will be required to restore all damaged furniture items to their original condition within six months. Installation of new infrastructure must be

completed within a year.

