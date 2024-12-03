Delhi government expands Advocates Welfare Scheme

NEW DELHI: In a gnificant initiative to support the legal community, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Government has approved the inclusion of 3,220 new lawyers under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme. The new beneficiaries will receive a Rs 10 lakh term insurance and Rs 5 lakh family health insurance. This decision, announced by Chief Minister Atishi on Monday, marks another step in the Delhi Government’s ongoing commitment to the welfare of lawyers.

Currently, the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme provides Rs 10 lakh term insurance and Rs 5 lakh medical insurance to over 27,000 lawyers across Delhi. With the addition of 3,220 new lawyers, the total number of insured lawyers will rise to approximately 31,000.

Speaking about the expansion of the scheme, Chief Minister Atishi emphasised the AAP Government’s focus on lawyer welfare, saying, “The AAP Government has always prioritised the welfare of lawyers and will continue to do so. Lawyers play a crucial role in upholding the Constitution and ensuring justice for all.”

Since its inception in 2019, the scheme has played an instrumental role in supporting the legal community. CM Atishi highlighted the scheme’s success, stating, “Since its launch in 2019, the scheme has enrolled over 27,000 lawyers, and with this decision, the number will now rise to 31,000.” She further reaffirmed the Delhi Government’s ongoing support, stating, “The AAP Government started this scheme in 2019 to enhance the welfare of lawyers and allocates Rs 50 crore annually for its implementation.” The Chief Minister also pointed out the crucial role the scheme played during the COVID-19 pandemic. “The scheme was particularly beneficial during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical support to thousands of lawyers and their families,” she said.

Under the Chief Minister Advocates Welfare Scheme, enrolled lawyers are provided with Rs 10 lakh term insurance. In addition, group medical insurance worth Rs 5 lakh is offered, covering the lawyer, their spouse, and two dependent children up to the age

of 25 years. To qualify for the benefits, lawyers must be registered with the Bar Council of Delhi and must also be voters in the city. Atishi concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting the legal fraternity, stating, “As a responsible government, we have always fulfilled our commitments to lawyers and will continue to work for

their welfare.”