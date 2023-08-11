Delhi government aims to nurture climate leadership among youth

New Delhi: The Delhi government has unveiled a 10-month engagement framework aimed at nurturing climate leadership among the youth.



The initiative kicks off with the “Delhi Youth for Climate Summit” scheduled for August 10 and 11 in conjunction with International Youth Day.

The event aims to empower educational institutions to drive environmental change and sustainability through the theme “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.” The summit will feature expert sessions addressing the pressing issue of climate change impacts and the vital role of Eco-Clubs in instigating youth-driven change at the institutional level. Attendees, including college principals and Eco-Club convenors, will participate in brainstorming sessions to revitalise Eco-Clubs and develop eco-friendly and community-driven initiatives led by students.

The event marks the commencement of a 10-month engagement between the Environment Department and educational institutions, fostering youth involvement in climate change activities and underlining the vital role of both youth and institutions in shaping a sustainable future. The initiative seeks to instil a sense of environmental consciousness and responsibility among the younger generation, creating a pathway for a greener and more sustainable world.

Advisor to the government of Delhi, Reena Gupta, emphasised the importance of institutions in fostering a culture of sustainability and preparing students to address environmental challenges actively. She said: “The summit underscores the crucial role institutions play in nurturing a culture of sustainability, preparing students to tackle diverse environmental challenges proactively.”