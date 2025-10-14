Delhi government aims to improve urban greenery with skilled tree transplantation

New Delhi: In a significant move to strengthen Delhi’s green cover, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has directed the Forest Department to empanel agencies with technical expertise, advanced machinery, and proven experience for tree transplantation projects across the capital. The step aims to improve the survival rates of transplanted trees and ensure that urban greenery thrives despite the pressures of construction and urban expansion.

The decision follows a review meeting chaired by the Environment Minister with senior officials of the Forest Department to assess ongoing transplantation projects and their outcomes. According to Sirsa, “Until now, many agencies used backhoe loaders to uproot trees, which caused root damage and low survival rates. Going forward, agencies with verified technical competence and professional tree transplanter machines capable of lifting full-grown trees with intact root balls and soil will be empanelled. The aim is simple, to give every transplanted tree a genuine chance to survive.”

Following the meeting, the Forest Department issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) inviting qualified agencies to apply for empanelment. The EOI outlines requirements regarding technical capacity, machinery standards, and proven experience needed to undertake safe and effective tree transplantation in Delhi.

Highlighting the city’s environmental challenges, the Minister said, “Delhi’s environment faces multiple pressures, from construction to urban expansion. Our commitment is unwavering. We are addressing every legacy gap with the same seriousness as we would treat a health crisis. This directive is intended to act as an environmental safety net for the city’s green cover.”

Sirsa also pointed out that past transplantation projects have suffered from low survival rates. “Past tree transplantation records show low survival rates of transplanted trees. With agencies having verified technical competence and proper equipment, we can now expect a visible improvement in transplant success and tree health,” he noted. The move is part of the Delhi Government’s broader environmental strategy to create a “protective green shield” around the city. “From reducing dust pollution to rejuvenating green cover, every step we take is part of a single mission, to make Delhi breathe easier, live healthier, and stay greener through every season,” said the Minister.

By empanelling technically competent agencies and emphasizing proper equipment, the government aims to ensure that transplanted trees not only survive but thrive, contributing to a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable urban environment

for Delhi’s residents.