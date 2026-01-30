Delhi Goes Big on Solar: Subsidies, Rooftop Panels and Farms to Light Up the Capital

Residential Buildings: PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana

A government subsidy of Rs 1,08,000 on a 3 kW solar PV system is available to consumers under the PM Suryaghar Scheme of the Government of India and the Delhi Solar Energy Policy.

In addition, the Delhi Government provides a Generation-Based Incentive (GBI) for solar power generation—`3 per unit for solar plants up to 3 kW, and `2 per unit for systems ranging from 3 kW to 10 kW, applicable for a period of five years. This incentive amounts to approximately `900 per month for a 3 kW solar plant.

Consumers also benefit from net metering, which significantly reduces their monthly electricity bills. Moreover, they can earn additional income from surplus solar power generation, which is settled on an annual basis.

Commercial and Industrial Consumers

Commercial and industrial (C&I) consumers can avail of a Generation-Based Incentive (GBI) at the rate of `1 per unit on solar power generation for a period of five years. In addition, C&I consumers can also take advantage of agrivoltaics solar projects, enabling access to cost-effective solar power through agricultural land–based installations.

Green energy currently meets one-third of Delhi’s electricity demand. The Delhi Government is committed to increasing the city’s solar power capacity to 750 MW within one year.

Agrivoltaics Solar



In a major push for solar installations on agricultural land, the Delhi Government has waived the requirement for a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for elevated solar plants, allowing agricultural activities to continue alongside solar power generation.

This initiative will provide farmers with an additional and assured source of income from solar power while preserving the agricultural landscape in the outer areas of Delhi. The availability of low-cost solar power will benefit all categories of consumers under the Group Net Metering (GNM) and Virtual Net Metering (VNM) frameworks.

Government Buildings

The Delhi Government is committed to solarising all feasible government buildings and offices. At present, 1,718 government buildings in Delhi have been solarised, with a total installed capacity of 143 MW.

Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited (IPGCL), a Delhi Government power-generating company, is installing solar power plants on the rooftops of all feasible Delhi Government buildings. Over the past two months, 130 government buildings have been solarised, and solarisation work is currently underway at more than 450 Delhi Government buildings.