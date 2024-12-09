Delhi girl kidnapped, rescued from West Bengal; suspect apprehended

NEW DELHI: The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has rescued a 17-year-old minor girl, who was reported kidnapped from K. N. Katju Marg in Delhi on November 10.

According to the police, the operation, led by Inspector Virender Kumar along with Head Constable Anuj and Woman Head Constable Sukanya, concluded after three days of raids in various locations across West Bengal’s North-24 Parganas district.

The rescue mission unfolded in the areas of Sealdah, Harua, Barasat, and Deganga Police Station jurisdiction. Acting on intelligence from informants and meticulous groundwork, the AHTU team recovered the minor from the Deganga area.

The victim, a resident of the K. N. Katju Marg locality, was reportedly abducted on November 10 by a suspect known to her. The suspect, living in the same neighborhood, convinced the minor to leave Delhi with him.

According to the investigation, the two traveled to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, where they were married. They subsequently stayed at different locations in West Bengal for three weeks.

The sensitive nature of the case prompted the AHTU to take immediate action. Leveraging their expertise and coordination, the team relentlessly pursued leads, questioning individuals and tracking movements across state lines.

Their dedication culminated in the safe recovery of the victim and the apprehension of the suspect.

Following the rescue, both the minor and the suspect were handed over to the local police for further legal procedures. Authorities have initiated inquiries to determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident and to ensure appropriate action against the suspect.

This successful operation underscores the unwavering dedication and expertise of the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in combating human trafficking and ensuring the safety of vulnerable individuals.