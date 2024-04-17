Delhi-Ggm expressway accident: 1 killed, 2 injured

GURUGRAM: On the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, a college student was killed while his two friends were severely injured after the car carrying them crashed into a flyover divider and plummeted 50 feet below, stated the police.

The car sustained significant damage in the accident and the injured are being treated in the Medanta Hospital here.

According to the police, the accident transpired around 10 pm on Monday when the three youths were going from Delhi towards Jaipur in a car. As soon as the car reached the flyover of Jharsa Chowk, Rishabh Guleria, who was in the driver’s seat, lost control of the vehicle. The car jumped over the four-feet high divider of the flyover and fell 50 feet below into an empty space, the police said.

The three youths travelling in the car were badly injured even after the airbags of the car had opened, they said.

The injured trio were taken out of the car and admitted to Medanta Hospital where Guleria (22), a resident of Sector 17 here, died during treatment on Monday night, the police said.

His friends, Kamal Sehrawat (23), and Naman (18), are being treated at the hospital, they added.

Guleria was a student of K R Mangalam University located in Sohna road here. Sehrawat is pursuing law from Amity University, and Naman, too, is a college student, according to the the police.

Sehrawat in his statement to the police said they had left from Sukhrali here around 9.30 pm and were headed to Manesar, the investigating officer in the case said.

Guleria was driving the car when he lost control of the vehicle and it collided with the divider, after which all the passengers fainted, Sehrawat added.

Guleria’s body was handed over to his family on Tuesday after postmortem, the officer said.