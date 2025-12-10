Delhi gets new sanitation fleet

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday introduced 17 backhoe loaders and two super sucker machines to strengthen waste management and drainage cleaning across the city.

The new fleet is expected to speed up sanitation work, reduce manual labour and improve cleanliness at the ward level, officials said.

The backhoe loaders, costing Rs 33.28 lakh each, are equipped with multipurpose front and rear buckets and have undergone quality checks by IIT Delhi, an official statement said.

The two super sucker units, compliant with BS-VI emission norms and costing Rs 2.14 crore per set, will support year-round desilting and maintenance of the city’s drainage network, taking the total count of these machines to eight, it added.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh flagged off the 17 backhoe loaders and two super sucker machines from the MCD headquarters here, along with Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma, MCD Commissioner Ashwini Kumar, and other senior officials. Speaking at the launch, Mayor Iqbal Singh said the Centre, the Delhi government and the MCD are working in close coordination to provide world-class civic services to residents. He added that efforts are being intensified to strengthen and modernise Delhi’s sanitation infrastructure. With the induction of the new vehicles, the MCD’s backhoe loader fleet has risen to 52 units, the statement said.