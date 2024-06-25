Delhi gets light rain

New Delhi: Cloud cover enveloped Delhi on Monday evening as some parts of the national Capital, including Lutyens’ Delhi, received light rain, with the weather office forecasting similar conditions for the 24 hours.

The weather was muggy till the afternoon but improved towards the evening with the light rain bringing relief from the sultry conditions.

Officials said some parts of the city, including Lutyens’ Delhi, Pitampura and Palam, received light pre-monsoon showers. Light rain is forecast for other parts of the city.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 40.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 31.6 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

The humidity level oscillated between 62 per cent and 70 per cent. The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies and thunderstorms with very light rain, accompanied by gusty winds, on Tuesday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 40 degrees Celsius while the minimum is likely to be at 31 degrees.