Delhi gets its first brain health clinic

New Delhi: In a major step towards enhancing mental and neurological healthcare, Delhi government launched its first-ever dedicated Brain Health Clinic at the Indira Gandhi Hospital in Dwarka, marking a significant step towards improving access to mental and neurological healthcare. Health minister Pankaj Singh, who announced the initiative on social media, emphasised the government’s commitment to expanding such clinics across the Capital. The objective is to establish similar centers in all 11 districts within the next year, thereby providing better access to timely diagnosis and treatment for brain-related conditions.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Singh said, “Today, we inaugurated the ‘Brain Health Clinic’ at Indira Gandhi Hospital. This department’s purpose is to offer timely diagnoses and treatments for mental and neurological issues. Not only is this initiative technologically advanced, but it also reflects our dedication to mental health awareness and care.”

The clinic, set up under the Brain Health Initiative, is supported by NITI Aayog and implemented in collaboration with the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS). It will provide services for a variety of neurological conditions, including stroke, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dementia, and migraines. Patients will also have access to counseling services and tele-neurology follow-up care.

The clinic’s services come at a time when neurological disorders have emerged as the second leading cause of death globally, alongside being the leading cause of disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), according to reports. Recognising the urgency of addressing these issues, the new clinic aims to provide early diagnosis and intervention, which is crucial for better patient outcomes.