Delhi gets 24x7 study hub as L-G, CM inaugurate ‘Aarambh’ Library

new delhi: On the occasion of Guru Purnima, Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta jointly inaugurated the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) second ‘Aarambh’ Library at Adchini Village in South Delhi. The event was also attended by MP Bansuri Swaraj, Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay, DDA Vice Chairman N. Saravana Kumar, and other senior officials.

The 24x7 library, designed to offer a secure and affordable study environment, can host 60 students at a time and up to 180 students daily in three 8-hour shifts, for a nominal monthly fee of ₹1,000.

The initiative was launched after a tragic incident in July 2024 in which three students died in a coaching centre basement in Rajinder Nagar. Since then, the first Aarambh Library opened in January 2025 and has been expanded to meet rising demand. New libraries are planned in Vikaspuri, Dwarka Sector-16B, and Rohini. Speaking to the media, the Lieutenant Governor said that being the National Capital, Delhi must provide the best facilities in all fields, and the Aarambh library developed by DDA is a significant step in this direction. He also expressed happiness that the inauguration coincided with Guru Purnima.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized her government’s continuous efforts to enhance public facilities. “We are taking steps daily with new policies and visions to provide better facilities to the people of Delhi,” she said.

As the event took place on a rainy day, when asked about the recurring issue of waterlogging across the national capital, she said, “We are working to fix the 27-year backlog left by previous governments. Where once Minto Bridge was synonymous with flooding, the situation has been managed well this year. We are working consistently, and the remaining areas will also see improvement. Conditions will be better in the next monsoon.”