Delhi gears up for historic All India Speakers’ Conference

New Delhi: Preparations are in full swing for the All India Speakers’ Conference, scheduled to be held at the Delhi Legislative Assembly on August 24–25, 2025, marking the centenary of Vitthalbhai Jhaverbhai Patel’s election as the first Indian Speaker of the Central Legislative Assembly.

A high-level review meeting was chaired on Wednesday by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta with the Delhi Police Commissioner S.B.K. Singh and senior officials of the Delhi Government. The discussions focused on security arrangements, traffic management, and readiness of the Assembly premises ahead of the landmark event.

Police Commissioner S.B.K. Singh assured the Speaker that security and protocol will be handled with the highest level of preparedness. “Foolproof security arrangements will be in place for the event and no lapses will be allowed at any stage. All guests will be treated as State Guests and will be provided with dedicated Delhi Police protocol and security officers,”

he said. Singh further explained that arrangements would cover every stage of the visit, from arrival at the airport to accommodation at the Taj Hotel, as well as traffic movement and entry to the Assembly.

Following the meeting, Gupta, along with Delhi Police and Assembly officials, conducted a joint inspection of the premises. The team reviewed venue readiness, entry and exit points, seating layouts, and emergency protocols to ensure that the conference is conducted seamlessly.