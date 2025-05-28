Delhi Games ‘25 concludes, Minister hails ‘Khelo India’ as a game-changer for sports

New Delhi: The closing ceremony of the Delhi Games 2025 was held at Talkatora Stadium on Tuesday in the presence of Minister for Social Welfare, SC/ST Welfare, Elections and Cooperation

Ravinder Indraj Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh. The event celebrated young sporting talent from across the capital, honoring outstanding performers and featuring cultural programs that showcased Delhi’s diverse heritage.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh lauded the transformative impact of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Khelo India’ initiative. “PM Modi’s ‘Khelo India’ initiative has become a boon for athletes,” he

said, adding that “under the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s leadership, the sports budget has increased threefold over the past decade.”

The Minister highlighted that a large portion of the enhanced budget has been channelled into developing modern sports infrastructure. “Over 1,000 Khelo India centers have been established across the country, enabling grassroots talent identification and providing young athletes with vital support,” he said.

He emphasized that the scheme has not only empowered athletes at the grassroots level but also brought traditional Indian sports into mainstream recognition. “The initiative has revitalized traditional Indian sports by bringing them into the national and international spotlight,” Singh noted.

Referring to India’s growing success on the world stage, the Minister said, “India’s best-ever performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020,

where the nation secured 7 medals, reflects the success of these efforts.” He also shared that India is now aiming

to host the 2036 Olympic Games, which would mark a new era in the country’s sporting journey.

Singh praised the Delhi Games 2025 for creating awareness and enthusiasm around sports in the capital. “This event has helped position Delhi as a significant hub on both the national and international sports map,” he stated.

The ceremony concluded with award presentations and cultural performances, bringing together the spirit of sportsmanship and Delhi’s vibrant cultural identity under one roof.