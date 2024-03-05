‘Delhi gained nothing from having 7 BJP MPs’

New Delhi: Delhi has gained nothing from the sitting seven Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday, alleging they “clapped” whenever work of his government was stalled by the Centre and the lieutenant governor.



CM Kejriwal also took a dig at the BJP saying it changed candidates for the Lok Sabha polls wherever the AAP fielded its candidates.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and Delhi chief minister also appealed to people that he will be able to fight with the Centre for their rights if there are seven MPs of INDIA bloc in the city.

“I only have one thing to say, that Delhiites have to choose. People from Tamil Nadu choose the party from Tamil Nadu. People from Kerala also choose their own. If Delhiites also start doing the same and choose their MP from Delhi only,” he said.

Adressing a press conference on Budget 2024-25 presented in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal expected that the Rs 1,000 honorarium for women announced in it will impact voters in Lok Sabha polls.

“Why won’t it happen. It should be so,” Kejriwal said, laughing at a question whether the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna announced in the Budget will affect (woman) vote bank since it was to be implemented after Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal delivers what he promises, the Delhi chief minister asserted, saying the scheme announced in the Budget will be implemented after Lok Sabha polls.

Alleging that the BJP, Centre and Delhi L-G stalled the works of his government, Kejriwal said, “Delhi gained nothing from having seven BJP MPs. They clap when work of Delhi is stalled. If these seven MPs are from INDIA bloc, I will be strengthened and no one will dare to stall the work of Delhi people.”

In Delhi, BJP last Saturday announced its candidates on five of the seven Lok Sabha seats in the city.

The party denied ticket to four of the five sitting MPs.