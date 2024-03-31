Delhi: Four held for running fraud job fraud racket

New Delhi:Four people, including three women, were arrested for allegedly running a fraud job fraud racket offering employment in reputed firms, police on Saturday said.

The accused have been identified as Nikita Thakur (32), and Yogita (29), residents of Shahdara, Hemlata (38), a resident of Karol Bagh and Mohammad Asad (22), a resident of Sadar Bazar, they said.

According to police, a case was registered on the complaints of 29 people in which it was alleged that they were induced and cheated on the pretext of providing them jobs of drivers, guards, field boys in Delhi Metro, Amazon, etc. and the alleged persons had been running their office at Nehru Place in 2023 in the name of Digi Recruiters. After operating for two to three months, the alleged persons had absconded. They cheated around Rs 7.5 lakh from these 29 victims, police said.