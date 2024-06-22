Delhi forum discusses GST reforms

NEW DELHI: The Forum for Internet Retailer, Seller & Trader (FIRST), a division of India SME Forum (ISF), in collaboration with the GST Delhi North Commissionerate, organized ‘GST SAMVAAD with MSMEs’ to address challenges in the e-commerce sector under the current GST regime.



Dignitaries included Mr. Manish Mohan Govil, Principal Commissioner, GST Delhi North Zone; Ms. Charu Dhankar, Assistant Commissioner; Mr. Manish Jha, Mr. Shaukat Ali Nurvi, Additional Commissioners; and Mr. Vishal Singh, Deputy Commissioner, all from GST Delhi North Zone.Participants highlighted the stringent GST registration processes and challenges for MSMEs operating in multiple states. Issues like physical presence requirements and delays in registration were discussed, along with concerns about GSTIN suspensions impacting business.

Mr. Manish Mohan Govil appreciated ISF for initiating the dialogue and outlined plans for biometric centers to ease interstate operational complexities for MSMEs.

Mr. Vinod Kumar, President of India SME Forum and FIRST India, thanked the GST Delhi North Commissionerate and emphasized the need for recognizing non-traditional business models within GST frameworks and promoting digital solutions for compliance.

Key discussions included adopting a single home state PPOB model, legal recognition of non-traditional business models, and complete digitization of authentication processes. The event concluded with a commitment to advocate for MSME interests and ensure smoother GST compliance nationwide.