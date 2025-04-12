Delhi forms QRTs to deal with fallen trees

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has formed quick reaction teams (QRTs) in each districts for timely pruning and removal of fallen branches and trees during the rainy season to prevent disruption in electricity supply and traffic issues.

The QRTs will include personnel from the revenue department, MCD, NDMC, forest department and power discoms, and work on 24x7 basis in three shifts, said an order issued by the Home department.

During the rainy season, fallen branches and trees often cause disruption in electricity supply and also cause traffic jams. The decision to form quick reaction teams was taken in a recent coordination committee meeting chaired by the chief secretary.

The teams will work under the aegis of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in each of the 11 revenue districts in Delhi.

Each QRT team will be under the direct supervision of the SDM (DDMA) concerned who will be the nodal officer for the purpose.

The order laid down a standard operating procedure according to which information about the uprooted trees and fallen branches received on the toll free number 112 will be passed on by the concerned station house officer (SHO) to the SDM (DDMA) and the QRT concerned and guide the team to the location.

The DDMA has directed QRTs to operate 24x7 with dedicated vehicles and tools for tree removal, pruning, and emergency

response during storms. The order is effective immediately until September 15.