Delhi flags Rs 650-crore irregularity in LNJP project under AAP

New Delhi: A day after a CBI court gave relief to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a separate corruption case, the Delhi government on Tuesday levelled serious allegations of financial irregularities in the construction of a new block at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital during his tenure.

Addressing a press conference, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma alleged that the cost of the LNJP Hospital project witnessed a massive escalation under Jain’s supervision, rising by Rs.650 crore. “The budget sanctioned for the construction of a new block at LNJP Hospital increased by Rs.650 crore. (Former) PWD minister Satyendar Jain got changes done,” Verma claimed.

According to the minister, the original budget of Rs.465 crore ballooned to Rs.1,139 crore, an increase of nearly 243 percent. “He would go on inspection and suggest changes which led to cost escalation. There was a scam of Rs.650 crore,” Verma alleged. He added that a file on the matter has been sent to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena for further investigation. “We have sent the file to the LG on the matter. He will forward it to either ACB or CBI,” he said.

A panel set up by the LG found violations in consultancy allotment, citing lack of tenders and favouritism. Consultants were given projects district-wise, bypassing norms. Meanwhile, a CBI court cleared Jain in a 2018 case,

citing no criminality.