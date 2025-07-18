Delhi Fire Services Chief Atul Garg transferred

New Delhi: In a sudden and unexpected move, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director Atul Garg has been transferred from his post just three months before his scheduled retirement on October 31. The decision, issued by the Delhi government’s Home Department on July 14, has stirred speculation within the department, particularly given the timing and nature of the transfer.

Garg, who has been serving as DFS Director since December 2019, has now been appointed as the Director of the Fire Safety Management Academy. According to the order, he will no longer be part of the DFS hierarchy and will report to the newly created post of Principal Director (Delhi Fire Services), a position established in June 2025.

IAS officer A Nedunchezhiyan, from the 2012 AGMUT cadre and recently transferred from Puducherry, has been appointed as the first Principal Director. The move effectively places the fire department under administrative control of an IAS officer for the first time, shifting away from the long-standing tradition of leadership by technical cadre officers.

Garg’s reassignment, without any announcement of his successor, has triggered questions about the reasoning behind the decision. Neither Garg nor Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood responded to requests for comment. According to officials, the post of Principal Director was specifically created to bring the department under IAS-level leadership, signaling a significant structural shift in DFS administration.

Until now, the Director and Chief Fire Officers were drawn from within the technical ranks of the department. Currently, five Chief Fire Officers and five Deputy Chief Fire Officers report to the Director, but with the latest reshuffle, they will now report to Nedunchezhiyan.

The role of Director was itself introduced in 2010 under revised DFS rules. Prior to that, the department was headed by Chief Fire Officers. Notably, S.K. Dheri held the CFO position for 17 years during the 1990s, making him the longest-serving head of the department.

Atul Garg, who joined DFS in 2002, was awarded the Meritorious Services medal in 2009. While his tenure was relatively quiet, he came under media attention earlier this year in connection with a controversial incident involving cash recovery during a fire at a judge’s residence.

The DFS currently operates with a workforce of 3,312 personnel, slightly below its sanctioned strength of 3,623.