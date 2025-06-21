DELHI: Factory worker dies after getting entangled in rolling machine

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old factory worker died after he accidentally got entangled in a rolling machine while on duty at an industrial unit in northeast Delhi’s Mandoli area on Friday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 pm at a factory located in the Mandoli Industrial Area following which information was received at Harsh Vihar Police Station, an official said.

“A police team rushed to the spot and found that the victim, identified as Vikas, a native of Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, had slipped and got caught in the running machine while working.

He died on the spot,” the officer said.

The body was shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem. A crime team and forensic experts also visited the scene and conducted an inspection, he added.

The officer said that legal proceedings have been initiated in the matter and further investigation is underway.

The concerned agencies have been informed to examine the factory’s operational safety and compliance standards,

he added.